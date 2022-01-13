NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $127.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

NVEE stock opened at $120.89 on Monday. NV5 Global has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.87.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $1,099,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

