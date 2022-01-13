Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered Balchem from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Balchem alerts:

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $158.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.63 and its 200-day moving average is $148.42. Balchem has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Balchem by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Balchem by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Balchem by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.