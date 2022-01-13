Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MERC. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $85,295 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.