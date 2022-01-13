Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -40.14.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.