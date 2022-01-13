PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,613 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $176.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.77.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.