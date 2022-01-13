PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,571,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,336,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,572,000 after buying an additional 761,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,936,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

