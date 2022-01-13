PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after buying an additional 2,866,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

