Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,214 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Nordson by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN stock opened at $242.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.