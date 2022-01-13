Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 41,547 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,547 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $138.60.

