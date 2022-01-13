Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

