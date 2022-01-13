Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 26.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Loews by 71.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 206,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 101.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 153,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE L opened at $61.18 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

