Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $318.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

