Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

FTK opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 97.44% and a negative net margin of 74.08%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 156,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

