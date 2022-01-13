Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $101.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

