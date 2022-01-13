Morgan Stanley Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $56.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. General Mills has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

