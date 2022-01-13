Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) to Sell

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Shares of FLOW opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $2,162,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.