Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of PagerDuty worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,293 shares of company stock worth $7,673,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

