Deutsche Bank AG Buys 6,967 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $65,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $591,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

