ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 6,456.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,424 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.80% of ON24 worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ON24 by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,577 shares of company stock worth $6,828,012 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.24 million and a P/E ratio of -93.11.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

