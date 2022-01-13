Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to “Buy”

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $122.33 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $99.36 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,713,000 after acquiring an additional 65,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,193,000 after acquiring an additional 268,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,505 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.