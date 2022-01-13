Aman Narang Sells 1,600 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $24,980,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.22.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

