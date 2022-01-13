Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ranger Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

