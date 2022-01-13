Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Hold

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RLAY. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,601. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. FMR LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,145,000 after buying an additional 4,533,548 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after buying an additional 812,282 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $14,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after buying an additional 357,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.