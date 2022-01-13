Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HNW stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $16.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

