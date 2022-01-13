Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BGR opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.