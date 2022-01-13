Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,958 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Coeur Mining worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDE. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

