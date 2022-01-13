Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,787,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter.

BIT stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

