Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,274 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of STAAR Surgical worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 19.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ STAA opened at $78.84 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.40 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.