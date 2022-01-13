Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

