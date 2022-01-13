Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,096,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.84 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

