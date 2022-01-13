Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 133,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.00% of Professional as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Professional by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Professional by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Professional by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Professional alerts:

In other Professional news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFHD stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.06. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.