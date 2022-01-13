Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,274,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,163,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $77.64 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $82.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63.

