Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.33.

DAVA opened at $134.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.92. Endava has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 87.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 15.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

