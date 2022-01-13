ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE ECOM opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.69.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

