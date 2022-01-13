Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to Sell

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.81. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

