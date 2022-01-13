Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) to Hold

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $2,301,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,089,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $7,079,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 943,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

