Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.50.

ZRSEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock opened at $238.92 on Thursday. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $238.37 and a twelve month high of $547.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.72.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

