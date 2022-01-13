Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Greencore Group has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

