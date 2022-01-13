Raymond James & Associates Has $2.57 Million Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,189 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of Viad worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new position in Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $832.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.90. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

