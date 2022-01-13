Raymond James & Associates Sells 67,506 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.36% of PetIQ worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $20.77 on Thursday. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $610.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200 in the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PETQ has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

