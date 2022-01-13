iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

