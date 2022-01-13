Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

