Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,498 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 504.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,831 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,809 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

