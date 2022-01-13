Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 43.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

