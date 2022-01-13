Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fortive by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 378,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.