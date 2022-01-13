Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 352 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $121.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.33. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

