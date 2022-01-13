PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 24,819 shares of company stock valued at $552,330 over the last 90 days. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 38.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $848,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

