Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Profound Medical stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.