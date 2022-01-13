Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $377.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $405.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.38.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $338.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.