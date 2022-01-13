Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.